dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.
DNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.47.
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
