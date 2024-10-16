Energi Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Energi has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $376,439.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00041037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,584,491 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.