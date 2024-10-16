Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $2,178,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $8,045,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Intel by 65.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 869,233 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 58,021 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. 37,247,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,869,754. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

