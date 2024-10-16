Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $11.04. Approximately 2,967,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 5,459,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Specifically, insider Arthi Chakravarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,965. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Enovix from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Enovix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 91.21% and a negative net margin of 1,434.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 63.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,886,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,928,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,871,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 835,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 269,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 458,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 136,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

