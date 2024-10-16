Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,183,700 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,256,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Cresco Labs Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 484,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,318. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $768.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cresco Labs Company Profile
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
