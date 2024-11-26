Shum Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

NEAR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 173,397 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.65. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

