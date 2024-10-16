First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

FID stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

