NBC Securities Inc. Buys 1,363 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of StoneX Group worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6,755.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares in the company, valued at $16,839,839.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

SNEX opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $88.31.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

