Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

The Future Fund Active ETF (NYSEARCA:FFND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.34. 227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Future Fund Active ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

Future Fund Active ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Future Fund Active ETF (FFND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital growth from an actively managed fund of US-listed stocks that benefit from emerging secular trends driven by technological, social and environmental changes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fund Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fund Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.