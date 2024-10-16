Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.43. Approximately 1,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

