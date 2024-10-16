SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. SmartFi has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $12.45 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartFi has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi launched on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartFi is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

