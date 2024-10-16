Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.33. The stock had a trading volume of 573,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,275. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.