iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.49 and last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 55425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bensler LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2,672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 188,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 181,853 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,491,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,168,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,051,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,768,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

