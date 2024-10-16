Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $913.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $916.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $855.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $868.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.