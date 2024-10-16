Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,271,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,832,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SW traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Stories

