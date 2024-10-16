Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Boosts Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 66.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 673.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 9.8 %

CVLT stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.70 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average is $126.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

