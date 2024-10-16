Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,162 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 385.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 321,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 255,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 353.67 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,837,176 shares of company stock valued at $649,593,747. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.