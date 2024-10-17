Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

