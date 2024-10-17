Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $1,539,527.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,134,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total value of $1,490,567.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total value of $1,400,993.96.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.81, for a total value of $1,270,169.88.

On Friday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.30, for a total value of $1,282,012.40.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total value of $1,287,417.04.

On Monday, September 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $1,289,721.96.

On Thursday, September 19th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.56, for a total value of $1,299,974.88.

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44.

On Thursday, September 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.97, for a total value of $1,279,389.56.

On Friday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $1,322,229.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $189.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.79. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $135.29 and a one year high of $258.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

