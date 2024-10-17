StockNews.com Lowers Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR stock opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.03. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $104.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 45,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.09, for a total value of $4,489,767.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,367,270.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,116 shares of company stock worth $7,019,606. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,726,000 after acquiring an additional 89,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the first quarter worth $245,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

