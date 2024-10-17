Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.47, for a total value of $19,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,258,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,287,026,211.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $19,255,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $19,070,000.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.06, for a total value of $17,906,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.64, for a total value of $17,464,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $17,168,000.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.88, for a total transaction of $16,988,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $17,051,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total transaction of $17,266,000.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $193.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $195.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,776,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carvana by 12.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after purchasing an additional 323,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

