Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares.
Millrock Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03.
Millrock Resources Company Profile
Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.
