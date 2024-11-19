J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Price Performance
LON:SMJ remained flat at GBX 125 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.19. The company has a market cap of £49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.92 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
