J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.27 Per Share

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC’s previous dividend of $0.96. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SMJ remained flat at GBX 125 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.19. The company has a market cap of £49.09 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.17. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.92 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.64.

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

