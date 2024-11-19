NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo Sells 5,175 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 5,175 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $79,488.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,301.44. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 2.3 %

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 375,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,843. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth $14,872,000. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 263,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 159,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

Featured Stories

