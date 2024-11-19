David Michael Barrett Sells 58,226 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 58,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $160,703.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,508,867 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,472.92. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Michael Barrett sold 45,094 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $121,753.80.

On Monday, September 16th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 645,938 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $1,511,494.92.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 758,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Expensify, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Expensify by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Expensify by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 76.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

