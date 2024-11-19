Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington Sells 186,462 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 186,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $1,413,381.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,468.86. This trade represents a 45.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 4.7 %

PTON stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.94. 10,678,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,425,662. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

