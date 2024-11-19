Sheila Talton Sells 2,900 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sysco Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.40. 2,850,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,154,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.