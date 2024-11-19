Reviewing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Taboola.com and Nexxen International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nexxen International 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Taboola.com presently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 68.65%. Nexxen International has a consensus price target of $9.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Nexxen International.

This table compares Taboola.com and Nexxen International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -1.96% -1.68% -1.04% Nexxen International 3.96% 7.47% 4.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and Nexxen International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.64 -$82.04 million ($0.10) -31.50 Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.77 -$21.49 million $0.04 220.25

Nexxen International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

