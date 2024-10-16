BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of BH Macro GBP (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.61 ($4.85) and traded as low as GBX 369.50 ($4.83). BH Macro GBP shares last traded at GBX 369.50 ($4.83), with a volume of 670,202 shares traded.

BH Macro GBP Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.00 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 371.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 363.32.

BH Macro GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.