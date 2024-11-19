Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $31,657.84 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,086 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $21,903.00.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,481,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,156. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 2.71.

BE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 131.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,733 shares in the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 2,198,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after buying an additional 733,363 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 869,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

