Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 225452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $81,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783,464.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,640.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $568,947. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.