Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,418 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 148.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 169.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $407,047.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,386.71. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $751,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,563. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $81.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.80.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

