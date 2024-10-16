Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Bunker Hill Mining stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

