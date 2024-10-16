Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.