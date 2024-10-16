Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $177.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

