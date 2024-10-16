Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 11,338 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

