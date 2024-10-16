25 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in NVR by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $9,768.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $9,912.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9,226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,295.66.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

