Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average is $116.54.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
