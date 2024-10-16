Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

