Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 392 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $194.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day moving average is $163.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

