iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

