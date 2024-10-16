Cascade Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after buying an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $73,972,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.