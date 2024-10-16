The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.1 %

PNC stock opened at $192.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $229,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241,065. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $229,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241,065. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,555. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

