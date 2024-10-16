The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.4% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

KHC stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.