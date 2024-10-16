Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VYM traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $131.07. 161,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,806. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

