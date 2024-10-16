Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Grows By 20.9%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 50.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442 in the last three months. 74.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 295,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,218. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

