von Borstel & Associates Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 827.5% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 847.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,744,366. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $819.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

