The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.96.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

