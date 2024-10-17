Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Aryzta Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

