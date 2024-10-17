WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFRGet Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 3,445,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,085,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.