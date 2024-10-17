WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report) were up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 3,445,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,085,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFR. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 57.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 452,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

